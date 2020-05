Gerald T. Bartlett, Sr.HENDERSONVILLE - Gerald T. Bartlett, Sr., 85, of Hendersonville, NC went to be with his Lord Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home.Gerald was a native of Western North Carolina, growing up in Black Mountain and Swannanoa. He worked at Monte Vista Hotel (from age 13), A & P, American Parboard and finished his career with 23 years as a top salesman for Georgia- Pacific Corporation. Gerald loved to work, whether in his yard or crafting beautiful wood furniture and he loved the peace of the mountain woods. Even though he was a successful businessman, working with the public all his life, he most enjoyed solitude and spending time with his wife. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Mark Riddle.He is survived by his wife, Willie Mae Church Bartlett; sons, Gerald Thomas (Tom) Bartlett and wife Darla, David Alan Bartlett and husband Ji, and daughter, Patricia Lynne Bartlett Riddle; four grandchildren, Adam, Aaron, Lauren and Stephen; six great grandchildren, Cross, Vinnie, Arie, Charlie, Maverick and Josie.Honoring Gerald's wishes for simplicity and privacy, and wishing to keep everyone safe, a closed family graveside service will be held.Please feel free to leave memories and words of encouragement on West Funeral Home's online guestbook under Gerald's obituary at www.WestFamilyFunealServices.com . This will be a great encouragement to Willie and the family.In lieu of flowers, gifts to CarePartners Hospice of Transylvania County or Henderson County Council on Aging are appreciated.