Gerald T. Bartlett, Sr.
HENDERSONVILLE - Gerald T. Bartlett, Sr., 85, of Hendersonville, NC went to be with his Lord Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home.
Gerald was a native of Western North Carolina, growing up in Black Mountain and Swannanoa. He worked at Monte Vista Hotel (from age 13), A & P, American Parboard and finished his career with 23 years as a top salesman for Georgia- Pacific Corporation. Gerald loved to work, whether in his yard or crafting beautiful wood furniture and he loved the peace of the mountain woods. Even though he was a successful businessman, working with the public all his life, he most enjoyed solitude and spending time with his wife. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Mark Riddle.
He is survived by his wife, Willie Mae Church Bartlett; sons, Gerald Thomas (Tom) Bartlett and wife Darla, David Alan Bartlett and husband Ji, and daughter, Patricia Lynne Bartlett Riddle; four grandchildren, Adam, Aaron, Lauren and Stephen; six great grandchildren, Cross, Vinnie, Arie, Charlie, Maverick and Josie.
Honoring Gerald's wishes for simplicity and privacy, and wishing to keep everyone safe, a closed family graveside service will be held.
Please feel free to leave memories and words of encouragement on West Funeral Home's online guestbook under Gerald's obituary at www.WestFamilyFunealServices.com. This will be a great encouragement to Willie and the family.
In lieu of flowers, gifts to CarePartners Hospice of Transylvania County or Henderson County Council on Aging are appreciated.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.