Gerald "Jerry" Wayne Sibbett
Swannanoa - Gerald "Jerry" Wayne Sibbett, 74, of Swannanoa, NC passed away on March 16, 2019 at Black Mountain Neuro-Medical Treatment Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents James and Thelma Sibbett. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Pattie Talbot Sibbett; daughter, Renee Ball (Bill), son, Jerry Lynn Sibbett; stepdaughter, Alison Clapp White (Walt); stepson, Philip Clapp; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Memory Care, 100 Far Horizons Lane, Asheville NC 28803 or Black Mountain Foundation, Inc. 932 Old US 70 Hwy, Black Mountain NC 28711.
A memorial service will be held at 2 o'clock, March 30, at Valley Hope Church (formerly Swannanoa Valley Presbyterian Church), 115 Rockdale Avenue, Swannanoa. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Sibbett Family. The online memorial register is available at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 19, 2019