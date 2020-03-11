|
Geraldine "Gerri" Adams Pidcock
Candler - Geraldine "Gerri" Adams Pidcock, age 81, of Candler, went to be with our Lord in Heaven on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Mrs. Pidcock was born September 1, 1938 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Floyd and Eunice Compton Adams. Gerri retired from Wachovia Bank in 2000, having worked for 43 years in banking. She was an Atlanta Braves fan and an avid reader. Gerri was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry E. Pidcock who died in 2006; sister, Lynda Evans; brothers, Donald and Dennis Adams; and great grandson, Devin Rinaggio.
Surviving are her daughters, Susan Hoyle and husband Doug, and Sharon Swoveland and husband Cory; sister, Janice Schnau; sisters-in-law, Kay Pidcock and Betty Pidcock; brothers-in-law, Jim Pidcock and wife Cindy, and Ron Rushlow and wife Dorsie; four grandchildren, Melissa Smith, Tracy Fisher and husband Barry, Stephen Rinaggio and wife Ashley, and Ryan Swoveland and fiance' Ruthie Mills; eight great grandchildren, Haley, Sierra, Braydon, Titus, Liam, Madison, Kendal and Aubrey.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Barry Fisher will officiate. Burial will follow in Elk Mountain Cemetery, Woodfin.
The family will receive friends 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In leiu of flowers, memorials may be made to Western Carolina Chapter, PO Box 748, Asheville, NC 28802.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Pidcock's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020