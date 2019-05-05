|
Geraldine Cole
Weaverville - Geraldine Bradley Cole, 77, of Weaverville, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at her residence. She is the daughter of the late George Estes and Bettie Lou Tipton Bradley and a native of Buncombe County.
In addition to her parents, Geraldine was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Wright.
She is survived by her husband, Roy Cole; daughter, Tina Lunsford; sons, Robert Brackett and Benjamin Neville; stepchildren, Sonya Allen, Daniel Cole (Wendy), Kimberly Hammaker (Jeff), Mark Cole (Mandy), and Katrina Gentry (Glenn); sisters, Maxine Penley, Colleen Austin (Jerry), and Lorraine Clemmons (Ronnie); grandchildren, Craig Lunsford and Cinnamon Brackett; great grandchildren, Kaycee, Tylor and Trevor Lunsford.
A funeral service will be held at 1pm Monday, May 6, 2019 at Mt. Sheba Baptist Church, of which she was a member. Reverend Steve Rhinehart will officiate. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 11:30-1pm Monday at the church.
Geraldine was loved by everyone and devoted her life to reaching out to others and transporting them to church. She enjoyed helping others with their gardening and was an expert in plants and horticulture. Geraldine was a great example to her family and friends by how she lived her life and her love of serving others.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 5, 2019