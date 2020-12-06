1/1
Geraldine Israel
Asheville - Geraldine Moore Israel, 88, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at CarePartners Solace Center.

Ms. Israel was born May 26, 1932, in Madison County, but was a lifelong resident of Buncombe County. She was the daughter of the late Dolman T. and Faye Stamey Moore and the wife of the late Gordon Israel.

She is survived by sons, Joe Black (Susan) and Larry Black (LeeAnn); daughters, Sonja Ashby (Paul), Betty Hood (Rocky) and Linda Buckner (Danny); granddaughters, Angie White (Michael), Amanda Buckner (Wes), special grandsons, Casey & Cody Ashby; brother Hugh Moore (Kathy) and sister Lula Messer (Ralph). She was also sister to the late Bunny Moore and brothers Eugene "Doc" and Jack Moore.

She retired after 43 years of service from American Enka Company and was a member of Reeves Chapel United Methodist Church.

Before her health declined she enjoyed gardening, weekly bingo and you could always find her in the sitting area working on her puzzles. Geraldine was a God loving woman who worked hard all of her life and instilled integrity, ethics, good morals and respect in her children that they still follow today. She will be missed and remembered with love, affection and a sense of pride as having her for a mother.

A private family graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Enka, and officiated by her nephew, Daryl Messer. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of CarePartners Solace Center for the exceptional level of comfort and care she received while there. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reeves Chapel Methodist Church, 225 Sardis Road, Asheville, NC 28806.

You are my sunshine, my only sunshine; you make me happy when skies are grey. You'll never know dear how much I love you. Please don't take my sunshine away.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
