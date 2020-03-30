|
Geraldine "Jeri" M. Scruggs
Canton - Geraldine Mulkey Scroggs, 81, died peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Geraldine, or Jeri, as she was known to most, was born July 19, 1938 in Murphy, North Carolina to the late Lewis and Myrtle Mulkey. She graduated from Murphy High School in 1955 at the age of sixteen. Jeri was predeceased by her seven brothers and sisters.
In 1955, Jeri married John C. Scroggs of Brasstown, North Carolina. After settling in Haywood County in 1958, they raised four children; Justin Scroggs (Jane) of Cullowhee, Jennie Scroggs Ienzer (Didier) of Nice, France, Jill Scroggs Silverboard (Reid) of Largo, FL, and the late Jody Fred Scroggs. The absolute joy of Jeri's life was her granddaughters, Emma Ienzer, Laura and Rachel Silverboard.
Considering the current public health situation, a private burial will be held this week. In the future, when gathering and travel restrictions are lifted, a celebration service of her life will be held.
Memorials, in Jeri's honor, may be made to Hanging Dog Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3522 Hanging Dog Road, Murphy, NC 28906, your local hospice organization or a church of your choice.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020