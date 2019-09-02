|
Gertrude "Gert" Elizabeth Bass
Summerville - Gertrude "Gert" Elizabeth Bass, 93, of Summerville, wife of John William Bass, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at her residence.
Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment to follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens Mausoleum, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485.
Flowers will be accepted.
Gert was born on January 17, 1926 in Jedburg, SC, daughter of the late Henry E. and Dora M. Grooms. She graduated from Summerville High School. She was the owner and manager of Bass Mobile Home Moving. Gert was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice, especially Nurse Sonia and Nurse assistant Deon.
Survivors in addition to her husband John are: four daughters: Joyce Thomas (Steve) of Spartanburg, Deborah Bourgeois of New Hope, Sandra Bass of Spartanburg, and Elizabeth Caroll (Corby) of Summerville; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; one sister: Dorothy Phillips of Summerville. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by one son: Thomas A. Kirven; one sister: Loretta Leggette and two brothers: Harold Grooms and Henry Grooms.
A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 2, 2019