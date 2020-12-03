Gertrude Jiles
Gertrude Jiles passed away on Sunday, November 30, 2020. A public viewing will be from 2:00-7:00 pm Friday, December 4, 2020 in the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service. Funeral service will be 11:00 am Saturday, December 5, 2020 also in the chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance will be limited to 50. All attendees will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing protocols. Live-streaming of the service will be available at rayfuneralcremation.com
