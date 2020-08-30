Gilbert Franklin Bradburn
Alexander - Gilbert Franklin Bradburn, 74, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
An Asheville native, Gil was a son of the late Johnnie Leonard Bradburn and Annie Mildred Threatt Bradburn. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Keith Bradburn.
Mr. Bradburn is survived by his wife, Carol Robinson Bradburn; daughters, Charlene Ball and Sherry Bradburn; sisters, Brenda Patel, Grace Johnson and Joann Brannon; step-son, Jonathan McClure; siblings-in-law, Diana Robinson Howard and Ronald Robinson.
The graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Pisgah View Memorial Park. Pastor Max King will officiate.
.