Services
Moore Funeral Home at Forest Lawn
1498 Sand Hill Rd
Candler, NC 28715
828-667-8717
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Hominy Baptist Church
135 Candler School Rd
Candler, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Hominy Baptist Church
135 Candler School Rd
Candler, NC
Gina Rene Kimbril Cade Obituary
Candler - Gina Rene Kimbril Cade, age 51 of Candler NC went into the open arms of Jesus on June 11, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of David Cade for 33 years and the adored daughter of Georgia Shackelford and Grady Kimbril.

She is also survived by her brother, Michael Kimbril and wife Angela of Mills River NC. Phillip Kimbril of Cleveland OH, her fur baby Ozzy, numerous neices and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She also leaves behind many friends whom she adored and called part of her family.

Gina loved drag racing, cheering her husband David on and hanging out at Super Chevy with all of her hot rod buddies. She loved going to the lake, boating and camping. She was also a lover of animals, rescuing many over her lifetime.

She worked as a legal assistant and office manager for most of her career.

Gina always had a zest for life, a smile on her face and something funny to say that kept everyone laughing. She alway put the feelings of others above her own. Up to the end her concern was for those who she was leaving behind.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, June 15th at Hominy Baptist Church, 135 Candler School Rd, Candler NC 28715 with Pastors Joe Yelton, Paul Raybon, and Melissa Hughes officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from9:30am until the time of service. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Candler.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Scleroderma Foundation www.scleroderma.org

Moore Funeral Home at Forest Lawn is assisting the family. Please visit www.moorefh.net to sign the online guest book.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 14, 2019
