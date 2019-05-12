|
"Mother" By - Karen Graham There is a name unlike any other; A name that means HOME, And that spells "Mother". She gave me a sister, but not a brother; But that is alright, for she was my mother. Long years she did labor, Her love to us smother. As we were growing up, Other kids called her "mother." Now we are both grown And respected by others. There is one we can thank, That's a God fearing mother. Karen Graham Janice Graham Daughters
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 12, 2019