Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Green Hills Cemetery,
25 New Leicester Hwy.
Asheville, NC
1922 - 2019
Gladys Ball Hunter Obituary
Gladys Ball Hunter

Asheville - Gladys Ball Hunter, 96, of Asheville, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at the WNC Baptist Home.

A native of Madison Co., Gladys was a daughter of the late Robert and Mary Marlowe Ball. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lloyd Hunter, 5 brothers, and 2 sisters.

Surviving are her son, Charles Hunter (Mary Alice); grandsons, Jeff Hunter (Anita) and Jason Hunter; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Tyler; and one great-great grandson.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, at Green Hills Cemetery, with Rev. Ron Brown officiating.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 2, 2019
