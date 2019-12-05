Resources
Glen Douglas Bennett


1957 - 2019
Candler - Glen Douglas Bennett, 62, of Candler, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

A native of Buncombe Co., Glen was a son of the late Olin and Ethel Bennett. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Eddie Bennett.

Surviving are his brother, Maynard Bennett, and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
