|
|
Glen Douglas Bennett
Candler - Glen Douglas Bennett, 62, of Candler, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
A native of Buncombe Co., Glen was a son of the late Olin and Ethel Bennett. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Eddie Bennett.
Surviving are his brother, Maynard Bennett, and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019