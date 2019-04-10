|
|
Glenda Harmon
Arden - Glenda June Harmon, 75, of Arden, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 13 in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian. The family will receive friends at the funeral home immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family graciously asks that memorial donations be made in Glenda's name to ().
More information about Glenda's life and legacy is available on her obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 10, 2019