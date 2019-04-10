Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenda Harmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenda Harmon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Glenda Harmon Obituary
Glenda Harmon

Arden - Glenda June Harmon, 75, of Arden, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 13 in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian. The family will receive friends at the funeral home immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family graciously asks that memorial donations be made in Glenda's name to ().

More information about Glenda's life and legacy is available on her obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now