Glenda Harwood Stines
Woodfin - Graveside services will be Monday at 12:30 PM at Elk Mountain Cemetery for Glenda Harwood Stines, 73, of 14 Crestfield Ave., Woodfin. She was at CarePartners Solace Center when the Lord took her home on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was at the Brian Center in Weaverville previously.
She was the oldest daughter of the late Roy & Rosa Lee Harwood.
She loved being around people and always knew what to say! She knew the Lord at an early age, but committed her life to him in 1995. She was a much loved nurse most of her young adult life, she loved her camping trips, going shopping and rummage sales. Most of all she loved "the love of her life", her husband, Jimmy, of 40 years.
Glenda also left behind her beloved daughter, Brenda Marlor (Doug); granddaughter, Laura; sister, Nancy Raymer (Mike); brother, James Harwood; and numerous family and friends.
Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting the family, and Pastors Will Hasskamp and Jay Liner will officiate her services.
A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.
An online guest register will be available at www.andersrice.com
.