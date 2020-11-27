1/1
Glenda Harwood Stines
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenda Harwood Stines

Woodfin - Graveside services will be Monday at 12:30 PM at Elk Mountain Cemetery for Glenda Harwood Stines, 73, of 14 Crestfield Ave., Woodfin. She was at CarePartners Solace Center when the Lord took her home on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was at the Brian Center in Weaverville previously.

She was the oldest daughter of the late Roy & Rosa Lee Harwood.

She loved being around people and always knew what to say! She knew the Lord at an early age, but committed her life to him in 1995. She was a much loved nurse most of her young adult life, she loved her camping trips, going shopping and rummage sales. Most of all she loved "the love of her life", her husband, Jimmy, of 40 years.

Glenda also left behind her beloved daughter, Brenda Marlor (Doug); granddaughter, Laura; sister, Nancy Raymer (Mike); brother, James Harwood; and numerous family and friends.

Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting the family, and Pastors Will Hasskamp and Jay Liner will officiate her services.

A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.

An online guest register will be available at www.andersrice.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Elk Mountain Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved