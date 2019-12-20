|
Glenda Jean Griffin Golden
Leicester - Glenda Jean Griffin Golden, age 73, of Leicester, died Friday, December 20, 2019.
Glenda was born February 5, 1946 in Buncombe County to the late Dewey R. and Dema Angel Griffin; she was a resident of Buncombe County all of her life. She was formerly employed at Square D, was in the dairy business for a number of years and later worked at Cordis Medical. Glenda was a member of Alexander Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Archie Griffin.
Surviving are her husband of over 50 years, Wayne Golden; son, Kevin Golden; sisters, Betty Griffin, Dora DeWeese, Janice Bradburn, Shirley Golden and husband Jerry, and Gail Griffin; brothers, Curtis Griffin and wife Mary, Chastine Griffin, and Van Griffin and wife Janice; numerous nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 in the chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Gerald Sprinkle will officiate. Burial will follow in Alexander Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the funeral home.
At other times the family will be at the residence.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Golden's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019