Glenda Jones Hinkle

Glenda Jones Hinkle Obituary
Glenda Jones Hinkle

Marion - Glenda Jones Hinkle, age 69, of Marion, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at her daughter's home in Marion following several months of declining health. Glenda was born in Bakersville on August 13, 1950 to the late Fred H. Jones and Jewell Webb Jones. She worked in several of the manufacturing plants in Marion over the years and more recently provided home health care to elderly people in the community. Her life was devoted to her four daughters who will always remember her love for them and who were so positively influenced by her strong-willed, independent nature. Always ready to go, Glenda stayed busy at all times and particularly loved going to the beach. She truly enjoyed attending worship services at Greenlee Baptist Church. Her husband, Jerald Hinkle, and a grandson, Zachary Hoover, preceded her in death.

Surviving are her daughters, Sandy Hoover (Gary) of Micaville, Tammy Boyd (Eddie) of Marion, Kim Elliott (Jeff) of N. Myrtle Beach, SC, and Holly Biddix (Scott) of Bakersville; two sisters, Rhonda Johnson of Denver, CO and Peggy Waycaster of Morganton; eleven grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren.

A service of remembrance and celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenlee Baptist Church with Rev. Jonathan Tipper officiating. A private family inurnment will take place later at Tipton HIll Cemetery in Mitchell County. Memorials may be made to the "You're Special" fund of CarePartners Hospice McDowell at 575 Airport Road, Marion, NC 28752. Special thanks from the family go out to all the caregivers of Hospice and Autumn Care for the loving care extended to Glenda over the course of her failing health. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020
