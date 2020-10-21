1/1
Glenda McCurry
1939 - 2020
Glenda McCurry

Asheville - Glenda Mae Baker McCurry, 81, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Pisgah Manor Health Care Center.

A native of Madison County and resident of Buncombe County, she retired in 1998 from Square D after 33 years of service. Following retirement, she worked at The Cove for over 20 years. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.

Mrs. McCurry was the daughter of the late Velma Baker Godley and wife of David Monroe McCurry who died over 50 years ago. She was also preceded in death by her son, Bobby Joe McCurry.

Surviving are her daughter, Carolyn A. Swann (Darrell) of Asheville; son, Dewayne David McCurry (Heather) of Arden; 5 grandchildren, Brandon McCurry, Tanya Swann, Brian Swann, Keila McCurry and Dariann McCurry; 3 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Monday, October 26, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Allen Rash and Rev. Dr. Ralph Sexton, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM Monday at the funeral home.

To sign Mrs. McCurry's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
