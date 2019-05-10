|
|
Glenda Willis
Fairview - Glenda Ilene Willis, age 87, long time resident of Michigan, Murphy, NC, and Fairview, NC died Tuesday the 7th of May in Fairview, NC.
She was born 8-20-1931 in Converse Indiana to Victor and Cora Dill DeFord. Glenda graduated high school and attended one year of nursing school. Glenda was a very hard working homemaker most of her life. First husband was Herman Baunack (deceased) with 3 children: Kathy, Jack (deceased) and Bill. Second husband was Jack Willis (deceased) who came into the marriage with 3 children: Terry, Dale and Robin. Glenda has 12 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
She volunteered for years at Fleshers Nursing Home, Fairview Food Pantry, etc.
Funeral services will be held at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel at 138 Peachtree Street, Murphy, NC on May 11 with visitation at 1 PM and services at 2 PM. Weather permitting, there will be a short graveside service at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens after the service. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Salvation Army.
You may send tributes to the Willis family at www.townson-rose.com
Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 10, 2019