Services
Townson-Rose Funeral Home
138 Peachtree Street
Murphy, NC 28906
(828) 837-2109
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Townson-Rose Funeral Home
138 Peachtree Street
Murphy, NC 28906
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Townson-Rose Funeral Home
138 Peachtree Street
Murphy, NC 28906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenda Willis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenda Willis


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Glenda Willis Obituary
Glenda Willis

Fairview - Glenda Ilene Willis, age 87, long time resident of Michigan, Murphy, NC, and Fairview, NC died Tuesday the 7th of May in Fairview, NC.

She was born 8-20-1931 in Converse Indiana to Victor and Cora Dill DeFord. Glenda graduated high school and attended one year of nursing school. Glenda was a very hard working homemaker most of her life. First husband was Herman Baunack (deceased) with 3 children: Kathy, Jack (deceased) and Bill. Second husband was Jack Willis (deceased) who came into the marriage with 3 children: Terry, Dale and Robin. Glenda has 12 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.

She volunteered for years at Fleshers Nursing Home, Fairview Food Pantry, etc.

Funeral services will be held at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel at 138 Peachtree Street, Murphy, NC on May 11 with visitation at 1 PM and services at 2 PM. Weather permitting, there will be a short graveside service at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens after the service. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Salvation Army.

You may send tributes to the Willis family at www.townson-rose.com

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now