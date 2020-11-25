Glenn Alvin Woody
Candler - Glenn Alvin Woody, 86, of Candler, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
A native of Swain Co., Glenn was a son of the late Paul C. and Allie Mae Kirkland Woody. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Jean Plemmons.
Mr. Woody served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Era, where he was stationed in Cuba and Puerto Rico. He was a gun enthusiast, hunter and fisherman.
Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Blanca Tapia Woody; a daughter, Ruth Wilson-Phillips (Bill); a son, Eric Woody (Angela); grandchildren, Tanner Woody and Brennen Wilson; step-grandchildren, Billy Phillips, Heather Phillips and Joshua Phillips; sisters, Madge Frisbee (Carl) and DeLois Woody; and a brother, William Woody (Ruby).
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Lauada Cemetery in Bryson City.
Mr. Woody will lie in repose on Friday from 12:00 to 5:30 p.m. and from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue. Masks are required indoors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Manna Food Bank, 627 Swannanoa River Rd., Asheville, NC 28805, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
.