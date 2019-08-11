|
Glenn Calvin Wilson
Asheville - Glenn Calvin Wilson, 73, went home to spend eternity with the love of his life, Reba Wilson.
Glen was a native of Buncombe County and a son of the late Glenn Clarence and Sadie Warren Wilson. In addition to his wife and his parents, he was also preceded in death by siblings, Jimmy Wilson and Carolyn Orlawski. He retired after more than 30 years with Buncombe Construction.
He is survived by his daughter, Anita Wilson (Eric Taylor); son, William "Tom" Wilson (Jennifer); step-son Clayton "Roger" Cooper; grandchildren, Candie Cooper and Cassie Wilson; great-grandson William "Little Willie" Wilson; and siblings Judith Holcombe, Thomas "Tom" Wilson,Pat Triminal (Larry), Bobby Wilson (Rachael) and Cynthia Parton (Tommy).
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in the Pisgah View Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Mr. Brian Weatherman officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 11, 2019