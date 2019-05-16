Glenn Edward "Ed" Scott, Jr.



Old Fort - Glenn Edward Scott Jr. "Ed", age 73, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Pardee Hospital. He was born on March 6, 1946 in Buncombe County to the late Glenn E. Sr. and Nell Vanelia Blankenship Scott.



Glenn was a United States Marine Corps and Vietnam War Veteran. He also worked as a driver for Yellow Cab Co. for 33 years and worked as a tractor trailer driver for many years too. Glenn was of the Baptist Faith.



Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Clyde and Charlie Scott and a sister, Doris Scott. He is survived by his wife, Judy Steinmuss Scott; his son, Eddie Brian Scott (Michelle) of Hull, TX; his daughter, Dora Shara Scott of Fairview; his brother, Leroy Scott of Woodfin; his sisters, Patsy Standridge of Woodfin, Glenda Slagle of Woodfin and Kathy Thorpe of Asheville; his grandchildren, Casey Lee Edwards, Jessica Scott, William Edwin Reeves, Dillon Scott, Madison Scott, and Isabella Scott; and his great grandchildren, Brooklyn Faith Edwards, Isaiah, Lilliana, and Elijah Young, and one on the way.



There will be no service per his request. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Scott Family. The online memorial register is available at : PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com. Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 16, 2019