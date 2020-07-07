1/
Glenna June Goodson
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Glenna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenna June Goodson

Candler - Glenna June Goodson, 76, of Candler, passed away Monday, June 6, 2020.

A native of Buncombe Co., June was a daughter of the late Craig and Irene Thomspon.

June was a devoted wife and mother, that provided lifelong unconditional love to her family and friends.

Surviving are her husband, Carlus Bruce Goodson; son, Chuck Goodson (Heather); sister, Barbara Franklin; and one grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved