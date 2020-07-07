Glenna June Goodson
Candler - Glenna June Goodson, 76, of Candler, passed away Monday, June 6, 2020.
A native of Buncombe Co., June was a daughter of the late Craig and Irene Thomspon.
June was a devoted wife and mother, that provided lifelong unconditional love to her family and friends.
Surviving are her husband, Carlus Bruce Goodson; son, Chuck Goodson (Heather); sister, Barbara Franklin; and one grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
.