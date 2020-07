Glenna June GoodsonCandler - Glenna June Goodson, 76, of Candler, passed away Monday, June 6, 2020.A native of Buncombe Co., June was a daughter of the late Craig and Irene Thomspon.June was a devoted wife and mother, that provided lifelong unconditional love to her family and friends.Surviving are her husband, Carlus Bruce Goodson; son, Chuck Goodson (Heather); sister, Barbara Franklin; and one grandchild.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com