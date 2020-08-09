Glennis Council
Weaverville - Glennis Thomas Council, 82, of Weaverville, NC, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at her residence. She is a native of Madison County and the daughter of the late Eason and Bertha Capps Thomas. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Wiley Council, Jr.; sons, Edwin and Philip Council; and great grandson, Bently James Council; sisters, Mary Frances Dorato, Juanita Bowens, Georgia Sprouse, Joyce Campbell, Agnes Wilson; and brothers, Robert and Calvin Thomas.
Mrs. Council is survived by her son, Claude Council; sister, Maggie Moore; grandchildren, Jonathan, Joey, Edwin, and James Council; and two great grandchildren, Kadence and Carter Council.
A graveside service will be held at 11am Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in the Council Family Cemetery. Rev. Lamar Burnette will officiate.
