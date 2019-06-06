Gloria Griffin Bagwell



Asheville - March 23, 1920- May 15, 2019



Gloria Griffin Bagwell passed away on May 15, 2019 at 99 years old in the excellent medical hands of Care Partners Hospice Solace Center. Gloria is survived by her husband of seventy three years, Jack Bagwell (from Fairview), her daughters Beth Bagwell Pappas and her husband, John and Anna Bagwell Arnold and her husband, Frank. She is also survived by her sister Johanna Griffin Shirey, by her grandson, Jake Arnold, and granddaughter, Jeana Arnold Bush, and Jeana's daughters Olivia and Lucy Bush. Gloria grew up in San Antonio, Texas and graduated from Baylor University in 1942. She graduated from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1947 where she met the love of her life, Jack. Gloria was a gifted teacher in schools in Asheville, Drexel, Raleigh, and Nashville, Tennessee. Her God given gifts of infinite love and compassion made her a wonderful wife, mother, teacher and friend. Gloria has spent her life serving the Lord and now joins her parents, her daughter, Linda Dawn Bagwell, and brothers Hampton and Deel Griffin in heaven.



The service celebrating Gloria's life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, June 8th in Crouch Chapel at First Baptist Church, Asheville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Academy for the Arts at First Baptist Church of Asheville. The address of the church is 5 Oak Street, Asheville, N.C. 28801. Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary