Gloria Jean Babcock
Asheville - Gloria Jean Babcock, 56, passed away unexpectedly in her home in Asheville, NC on Sunday, March 22nd, 2020 due to a previously undiagnosed heart condition.
Glo was born on June 15th, 1963 in Minneapolis, MN and graduated high school at West High School in Minneapolis. Glo is preceded in death by her father, Albert Erven Babcock, and her brother, Thomas.
She is survived by her beloved son, Dumaine of Atlanta, GA; her mother, Rose Marie (Hansen) Babcock of Minneapolis; her siblings, James Babcock, Bonita Hoffman, Marjorie Babcock, and Sharon McCabe, all of Minnesota; many nieces and nephews, and the countless devoted friends whom she loved like family.
A memorial fire and altar will be set up on Saturday, March 28th from 10am - 10pm at the corner of Washington Rd. and Broad St. in Downtown Asheville for Glo's loved ones to pay respects, while observing the current necessary social distancing protocol.
Donations in Glo's honor can be made to support Dumaine with Glo's end-of-life arrangements at www.gofundme.com/f/we-love-you-dumaine or by mail to 5 LaRue Street, Asheville, NC 28806.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020