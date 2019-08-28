Services
Morris Funeral Home
304 Merrimon Avenue
Asheville, NC 28801
(828) 252-1821
Lying in State
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home
304 Merrimon Avenue
Asheville, NC 28801
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Barnabas Catholic Church
109 Crescent Hill Road
Arden, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Tate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Lonzene Tate


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Lonzene Tate Obituary
Gloria Lonzene Tate

Asheville - Gloria entered into eternal life on Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was 77.

The Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 am, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 109 Crescent Hill Road, Arden, NC. Burial will follow at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory. Gloria will lie in state at Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Avenue from 10 am - 4 pm, Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

A complete obituary is available at www.morrisfamilycare.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now