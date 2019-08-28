|
Gloria Lonzene Tate
Asheville - Gloria entered into eternal life on Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was 77.
The Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 am, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 109 Crescent Hill Road, Arden, NC. Burial will follow at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory. Gloria will lie in state at Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Avenue from 10 am - 4 pm, Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
A complete obituary is available at www.morrisfamilycare.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 28, 2019