Gloria Newell
Candler - Gloria Dawn Reppond Newell, 88, of Candler, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019.
A native of Marion, LA, Gloria was a daughter of the late Grover and Medie Webb Reppond.
Mrs. Newell worked as a school teacher, and she was a member of Starnes Cove Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband, William "Bill" Newell; a daughter; son, William Yancey Newell (Carol); grandchildren, April, Stefanie, Austin, and Caroline; great-grandchild, Ashton; and sister, Louise Denton, of Farmerville, LA.
Memorial services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12, at Starnes Cove Baptist Church, with Pastor Charlie Sams officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Starnes Cove Baptist Church, 149 Starnes Cove Rd., Asheville, NC 28806.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 8, 2019