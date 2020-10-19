1/1
Golda Cox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Golda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Golda Cox

Asheville - Golda Tillery Hensley Cox passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the WNC Baptist Home. She was born on December 5, 1918 in Virginia, the daughter of the late Roy and Minnie Ensley Tillery.

When she was an infant they moved back to Mars Hill where she grew up and lived until she and her first husband, Harden Hensley, moved to Asheville in 1965. She graduated from Mars Hill High School, Mars Hill College (University) and Carson Newman College (University). At Carson Newman she held a number of offices in a literary society, was active in dramatics - giving a graduate recital, and was a member of the National Dramatics Fraternity. She did graduate work at Western Carolina University and Appalachian State University where she received certification in Library Science.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Chancel Choir, Co-Chair of the Young at Heart (YAH) senior group and Wednesday Night Live. She was a member of the Sprinkle-Bagwell Sunday School Class. She volunteered at Memorial Mission Hospital where she had served two terms as Auxiliary Vice-President and at the Western Carolina Rescue Ministries with almost twenty years of service. She was a member of Extension and Community Clubs where she had held several offices in local clubs and district. She was a former member and president of West Buncombe Fire Department Auxiliary and a past Worthy Matron of Vance Chapter of Order of the Eastern Star.

She taught in public schools for a number of years before going into library work.

After Harden's death she married Carl Cox. Through the senior group in church, they began The Young at Heart Tours and escorted tour groups for a number of years.

In addition to traveling, which she had done extensively, she enjoyed many crafts and reading. She enjoyed counted cross stitch, did ceramics, then went into china painting. She did a set of china with many extra pieces and two lamps.

She retired from Asheville City Schools.

Survivors include a special nephew William Cox and his wife Judy, a nephew Jim and wife Betty, a niece Mary Ward and husband Phil. A niece Brenda Briggs and husband Bernard and a number of other nieces and nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church at a later date.

Memorial gifts may be made to the church or Western Carolina Rescue Ministries or a charity of your choice.

To sign Mrs. Cox's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved