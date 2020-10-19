Golda Cox
Asheville - Golda Tillery Hensley Cox passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the WNC Baptist Home. She was born on December 5, 1918 in Virginia, the daughter of the late Roy and Minnie Ensley Tillery.
When she was an infant they moved back to Mars Hill where she grew up and lived until she and her first husband, Harden Hensley, moved to Asheville in 1965. She graduated from Mars Hill High School, Mars Hill College (University) and Carson Newman College (University). At Carson Newman she held a number of offices in a literary society, was active in dramatics - giving a graduate recital, and was a member of the National Dramatics Fraternity. She did graduate work at Western Carolina University and Appalachian State University where she received certification in Library Science.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Chancel Choir, Co-Chair of the Young at Heart (YAH) senior group and Wednesday Night Live. She was a member of the Sprinkle-Bagwell Sunday School Class. She volunteered at Memorial Mission Hospital where she had served two terms as Auxiliary Vice-President and at the Western Carolina Rescue Ministries with almost twenty years of service. She was a member of Extension and Community Clubs where she had held several offices in local clubs and district. She was a former member and president of West Buncombe Fire Department Auxiliary and a past Worthy Matron of Vance Chapter of Order of the Eastern Star.
She taught in public schools for a number of years before going into library work.
After Harden's death she married Carl Cox. Through the senior group in church, they began The Young at Heart Tours and escorted tour groups for a number of years.
In addition to traveling, which she had done extensively, she enjoyed many crafts and reading. She enjoyed counted cross stitch, did ceramics, then went into china painting. She did a set of china with many extra pieces and two lamps.
She retired from Asheville City Schools.
Survivors include a special nephew William Cox and his wife Judy, a nephew Jim and wife Betty, a niece Mary Ward and husband Phil. A niece Brenda Briggs and husband Bernard and a number of other nieces and nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be made to the church or Western Carolina Rescue Ministries or a charity of your choice
.
