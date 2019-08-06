Services
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
John Sevier Highway
Gordon Elmer Gwathney Obituary
Gordon Elmer Gwathney

Seymour, TN - Gordon Elmer Gwathney, Jr., age 88 of Seymour, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born in Paint Rock, Alabama, and grew up in Asheville, North Carolina. Gordon was a Navy Seabee Veteran, having served during the Korean War. He was a longtime employee of Fredrickson Motor Express. Gordon enjoyed the outdoors and being a Scout Master for many years, and was a proud member of the American Legion Post 104 Honor Guard. He was preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Myrtle Gwathney and sister, Marie Nichols. Survivors: Wife of 54 years: Carolyn Patricia Gwathney. Sons: Gordon Edward Gwathney and wife Angela, Russell Patrick Gwathney. Grandchildren: Brianna Gwathney, Bryce Gwathney, Abbygail Gwathney, Jesse and Brody Gwathney. Sister: Wanda Fore and husband Paul. Special thanks to Ben C. Atchley Nursing Facility and caretakers Debbie and HelenFamily and friends will meet Friday, August 9 at 9:30 AM at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway for the graveside service, with military honors to be provided by the American Legion Post 104. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Thursday at Atchley Funeral Home, 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN. 37865 (865)577-2807. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 6, 2019
