Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Ballew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Ballew

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Ballew Obituary
Grace Ballew

Asheville - Grace Worley Ballew, 92, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020.

Mrs. Ballew was born in Madison County on October 13, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Chester and Allie Worley. She was also preceded in death by her son, Irvin (Bill) Ballew; and 11 siblings.

Surviving are son: Raymond Ballew and wife Geri; daughter-in-law, Karen Ballew; grandsons: David Ballew and wife Michelle, Roger Ballew and partner Troy Favaron, and Earl Williams; granddaughter, April Ballew; great-grandchildren: Hannah Hamilton and husband Kevin, Eden Ballew, Vincent Ballew, Tevin Ballew, Jayla Campbell and Brittany Coker and husband Josh; and great, great-daughters: Sakura and Mayumi Hamilton.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in the Chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.

To sign Mrs. Ballew's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -