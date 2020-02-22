|
|
Grace Ballew
Asheville - Grace Worley Ballew, 92, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020.
Mrs. Ballew was born in Madison County on October 13, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Chester and Allie Worley. She was also preceded in death by her son, Irvin (Bill) Ballew; and 11 siblings.
Surviving are son: Raymond Ballew and wife Geri; daughter-in-law, Karen Ballew; grandsons: David Ballew and wife Michelle, Roger Ballew and partner Troy Favaron, and Earl Williams; granddaughter, April Ballew; great-grandchildren: Hannah Hamilton and husband Kevin, Eden Ballew, Vincent Ballew, Tevin Ballew, Jayla Campbell and Brittany Coker and husband Josh; and great, great-daughters: Sakura and Mayumi Hamilton.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in the Chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.
To sign Mrs. Ballew's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020