Grace Etherton Caldwell
Grace Etherton Caldwell

Grace Etherton Caldwell, age 89, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 6, 2020. Her laughter and beautiful smile will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mary Francis Etherton, her son, Ricky Caldwell and granddaughter, Tara Caldwell Hintz, also her sisters Enice Gowan, Pauline Stevens, Wilma Keller, June Gosnell and brothers, Lester, Abe, Guy, Arlie, Dennis, Jim and Dewey Etherton.

She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Edwards (Merle) of Ayden, NC, son, Tommy Caldwell (Gloria) of Inman, SC, sister, Christine Harrison (Sidney) of Hot Springs, NC, brother, Honley "Bun" Etherton of Hot Springs, NC. Grandchildren, Penny Nobles (Todd), Major J. R. Caldwell, Dr. Andrew Caldwell (Aeri) and great grandson Cody Nobles. Also, three stepchildren, Morgan, Eva and Kaylee and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be at 11:00 am on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Fairview Cemetery in Hot Springs, NC. A receiving of friends will be held onsite immediately after the service.

*Per CDC Guidelines, please practice social distancing and wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fairview Cemetery, c/o Christine Harrison, P.O. Box 124, Hot Springs, NC 28743 or to the Hot Springs Library, P.O. Box 175, Hot Springs, NC 28743.

Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
NOV
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Madison Funeral Home
1750 Hwy 213
Marshall, NC 28753
(828) 649-9163
