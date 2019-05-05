|
Grace Evelyn Maney Roseborough
Shelby - "Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all." Proverbs 31:29
Grace Evelyn Maney Roseborough, 97, entered Heaven May 2, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Born to John Maney and Savannah Fox in Madison Co. May 19, 1921 she was the daughter of a Church of God preacher. She was the last surviving sibling of sister, Betty Johnson and brothers, Clyde and Arnold.
Preceded in death by beloved husband, Jim Roseborough. Survived by her 3 children; Louise Ingle of Fletcher, NC, twins Garry (Burnette) Robinson of Shelby, NC and Larry (Viola) Robinson of Mars Hill, NC.
She loved worshiping with her church family at Cedar Hill Free Will Baptist Church in Asheville, NC. She retired after proudly working 38 years at American Enka. After retiring, she enjoyed traveling with Christian Tours, listening to southern gospel and bluegrass music, tending her flowers, cooking Southern meals, caring for her grandchildren, and playing with her great grandchildren.
Granny was a blessing to her 7 grandchildren; Ricky (Brenda) Fannon of Candler, NC; Eric (Aretha) Fannon of Candler, NC; Steve (Jayee) Fannon of Fletcher, NC; Kerry (Sheila) Robinson of Fairview, NC; Debra (Ron) Johnson of Murphy, NC; Tony (Leigh Anne) Robinson of Clemmons, NC; and Kellie (David) Vanhoy of Shelby, NC. She adored her 10 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
She remained in Asheville, NC until moving to Shelby, NC in her later years. Her smile and love were indescribable. She had a servant heart and selflessly helped anyone that she could. She clung to the Old Rugged Cross and we can only imagine the trophies and crowns she laid at Jesus's feet.
Family will receive friends May 5, 2019 1:00 pm until 2:00 PM at the Forest Lawn Chapel of Faith in Candler, NC. At 2:00 PM we will sing hymns to honor her life with service officiated by Rev. Howard Messer. In lieu of flowers, and in memory of our amazing Grace, we ask that you choose an act to show mercy and love to someone in your life. Donations in her memory may be made to Cedar Hill Free Will Baptist Church to be used to glorify God.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 5, 2019