Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:30 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Ball
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Harwood Ball


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Harwood Ball Obituary
Grace Harwood Ball

Barnardsville - Grace Harwood Ball, age 85, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 1, 2019.

Grace was born May 16, 1934 in Buncombe County where she lived all her life. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother of ten grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. She worked as a seamstress at Kentown Mfg. until it closed and retired from the Grove Park Inn after 19 years of dedicated service. She loved to work in her vegetable garden and canning in the fall.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Vonnie Carson Harwood and her step-father Virgil Harwood; her husband, Frank O. Ball, who died in 1996; sons Eugene and Richard "Rick" Ball; sisters, Thelma Haynes and Myrtle Poe; brothers, Vance, Morris, Boyd, Olin, Marshall and Ivory Harwood.

Surviving are her sons, Frankie "Pete" Ball and his wife, Mary Ann, and Derek "Duck" Ball, all of Barnardsville, and David Ball of Alexander; sister, Annie Banks of Barnardsville; and her beloved poodle of the home, Kisses.

Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home with the Reverend Roy Shepherd officiating. Burial will follow in Webb Cemetery, Barnardsville, NC.

The family will receive friends 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 5 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville.

Flowers are appreciated or donations in her memory may be made to Barnardsville Fire Department, P.O. Box 126, Barnardsville, NC 28709.

The family wishes to acknowledge the staff of the Brain Center Weaverville, especially those on the 600 Hall and her very special friend, Elizabeth "Cooter" Jones of Mebane, NC.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Ball's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now