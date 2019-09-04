|
Grace Harwood Ball
Barnardsville - Grace Harwood Ball, age 85, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 1, 2019.
Grace was born May 16, 1934 in Buncombe County where she lived all her life. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother of ten grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. She worked as a seamstress at Kentown Mfg. until it closed and retired from the Grove Park Inn after 19 years of dedicated service. She loved to work in her vegetable garden and canning in the fall.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Vonnie Carson Harwood and her step-father Virgil Harwood; her husband, Frank O. Ball, who died in 1996; sons Eugene and Richard "Rick" Ball; sisters, Thelma Haynes and Myrtle Poe; brothers, Vance, Morris, Boyd, Olin, Marshall and Ivory Harwood.
Surviving are her sons, Frankie "Pete" Ball and his wife, Mary Ann, and Derek "Duck" Ball, all of Barnardsville, and David Ball of Alexander; sister, Annie Banks of Barnardsville; and her beloved poodle of the home, Kisses.
Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home with the Reverend Roy Shepherd officiating. Burial will follow in Webb Cemetery, Barnardsville, NC.
The family will receive friends 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 5 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville.
Flowers are appreciated or donations in her memory may be made to Barnardsville Fire Department, P.O. Box 126, Barnardsville, NC 28709.
The family wishes to acknowledge the staff of the Brain Center Weaverville, especially those on the 600 Hall and her very special friend, Elizabeth "Cooter" Jones of Mebane, NC.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Ball's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 4, 2019