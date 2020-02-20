Services
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Little River Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Little River Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Ponder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace J. Ponder


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace J. Ponder Obituary
Grace J. Ponder

Penrose - Grace J. Ponder, 87, of Penrose died on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at her home. She was born on April 29, 1932, in Madison County, a daughter to the late Joe and Zella Mae Norton Robinson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roscoe Ponder; granddaughter, Mindy Ponder, and brother, Roy Robinson.

Mrs. Ponder was a member of Little River Baptist Church. She always loved babies, dogs, and cats, especially her dog, Chipper.

She is survived by her sons, Joey Ponder and his wife, Sherry of Rosman and Ronnie Ponder and his wife, Diana of Penrose; daughters, Cathy Bond and her husband, Keith of Little River and Dinna Norton of Little River; brothers, Perry Robinson and JP Robinson; twelve grandchildren along with twenty-two great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Little River Baptist Church conducted by Pastor Marc Reynolds. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 1:00 PM until 2:45 PM at Little River Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Little River Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 51 Little River Church Road, Penrose, NC 28766.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to Mrs. Ponder's caregivers.

An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -