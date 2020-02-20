|
|
Grace J. Ponder
Penrose - Grace J. Ponder, 87, of Penrose died on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at her home. She was born on April 29, 1932, in Madison County, a daughter to the late Joe and Zella Mae Norton Robinson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roscoe Ponder; granddaughter, Mindy Ponder, and brother, Roy Robinson.
Mrs. Ponder was a member of Little River Baptist Church. She always loved babies, dogs, and cats, especially her dog, Chipper.
She is survived by her sons, Joey Ponder and his wife, Sherry of Rosman and Ronnie Ponder and his wife, Diana of Penrose; daughters, Cathy Bond and her husband, Keith of Little River and Dinna Norton of Little River; brothers, Perry Robinson and JP Robinson; twelve grandchildren along with twenty-two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Little River Baptist Church conducted by Pastor Marc Reynolds. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 1:00 PM until 2:45 PM at Little River Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Little River Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 51 Little River Church Road, Penrose, NC 28766.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Mrs. Ponder's caregivers.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020