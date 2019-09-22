Services
Grace Louise Knutelsky


1929 - 2019
Grace Louise Knutelsky Obituary
Grace Louise Knutelsky

Asheville - Grace Louise Knutelsky died Thursday, September 19, 2019.

Grace was a resident of the Laurels of Greentree Ridge where she received care from committed staff who enjoyed Grace's liveliness and sense of humor.

She is survived by her dear and loyal sister, Dolores Gambini of Stamford, CT, and she was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Frank and her brother Larry.

Grace was born May 13, 1929, in Stamford, CT. She and her late husband Frank moved south in 1978, living in South Carolina and Hickory before retiring to Asheville in 1992. Grace was actively involved in the Catholic Church wherever she lived.

Grace will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Knutelsky family plot in New York.

Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 22, 2019
