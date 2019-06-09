|
|
Grace Surrett Frisbee
Leicester - Leicester- Grace Della Surrett Frisbee, age 76 was born May 9, 1943 and went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
She was the youngest daughter of the late Dock A. Surrett and the late Velma Suttles Surrett. Grace was a proud homemaker and was passionate about gardening and cooking. She loved God and her family above all else. Mrs. Frisbee was a member of Union Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her eldest son, Jeff Green; a daughter-in-law, Vicki Goforth; and a sister, Blanche Surrett.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Frisbee; two devoted and caring sisters, Gladys Garrett and Ethel Boyd; her loving sons, Phillip Green, Tommy Frisbee, and Steven Frisbee (Kim); 8 grandchildren and 4 great- grandchildren; several nephews; a niece and a special family friend, Randy Meadows.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Union Baptist Church. The family will be receiving friends at the church one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will be in Union Baptist Church Cemetery.
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the Frisbee family and words of comfort may be shared at www.crawfordray.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 9, 2019