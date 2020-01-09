Services
Leavitt Funeral Home
2036 Morven Rd
Wadesboro, NC 28170
(704) 694-2524
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leavitt Funeral Home
2036 Morven Rd
Wadesboro, NC 28170
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church
Gracie Barbee Carpenter


1924 - 2020
Gracie Barbee Carpenter Obituary
Mrs. Gracie Barbee Carpenter

Ansonville - Mrs. Gracie Barbee Carpenter, age 95, of Ansonville, NC, died Monday, January 6.

Funeral services will be 2:00PM Saturday at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church with Rev. J.D. Moffett and Rev. Fred Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will greet friends from 6:00 until 8:00PM on Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home in Wadesboro.

Gracie was born in Stanly County on September 25, 1924, a daughter of the late Weaver Alexander Barbee and Elsie Whitley Barbee. She was married to Mr. Fred "Buck" Carpenter, Sr.

Survivors include her son, a former pastor in the Asheville area, Rev. Fred Carpenter Jr. (Reneé) of Albemarle; 3 grandchildren, Matthew Carpenter (Katie) of Ansonville, Kelly Sheppard (Trent) of Peachland, and Carrie Gillespie (Maj. Ben) of Seoul, S. Korea; and 6 great-grandchildren.

Leavitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.leavittfh.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
