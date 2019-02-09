Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pole Creek Baptist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Pole Creek Baptist Church
Grady B. Parham

Grady B. Parham Obituary
Grady B. Parham

Candler - Grady B. Parham, 81, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at the North Carolina State Veterans Home.

A Candler native, Grady was a son of the late Rev. Albert and Daisy Robinson Parham. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Wilma Jean Poteat Parham, who passed in 2017; son, Jeffrey Scott Parham; and brothers, Wilburn and Milburn Parham.

Mr. Parham proudly served his country in the U.S. Army

Grady was a nationally renowned award winning hair stylist. He travelled extensively providing seminars and training sessions. Locally he owned and operated the Beverly Hills Styling and Day Spa.

He is survived by his son, Grady Joe Parham; and grandchildren, Jacob Parham, Kaylor Parham, Levi Parham, and Jocie Parham.

The memorial service for Mr. Parham will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday at Pole Creek Baptist Church, with Rev. Dennis Thurman officiating.

His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

The family wishes to express their thanks to the staff of the Veteran's Home for all their hard work and care.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 9, 2019
