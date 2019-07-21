Services
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Newbridge Baptist Church
199 Elkwood Avenue
Asheville, NC
Fairview - Greg "Chief" Mace, age 53, of Fairview, died Friday, July 19, 2019.

Greg was born August 25, 1965 in Buncombe County to the late Bill and Mabel Mace; he was a resident of Buncombe County for all of his life. Greg retired from Buncombe County as the Coordinator for the Special Olympics, which was his passion; also he served as Park Ranger for Lake Julian. He was a member of Newbridge Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Gary Mace.

Surviving are his wife of 20 years, Angela Mace; sons, Zack and Christian Mace; brother, Jeff Mace.

His memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 in Newbridge Baptist Church, 199 Elkwood Avenue, Asheville, NC. Rev. Clark Henderson will officiate.

The family will greet friends following the service at the church.

West Funeral Home is assisting the family.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Mace's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 21, 2019
