Gregory Alan Osborne Obituary
Gregory Alan Osborne

Candler - Gregory Alan Osborne, 55, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Mission Hospital.

Born in Newport News, VA, he was a son of the late Joseph and Betty Fore Osborne. He is also preceded in death by a son, Mark Osborne.

Mr. Osborne worked as the maintenance manager at WilsonArt for 35 years.

Surviving are his daughter, Melanie Stevens and her husband Daniel, of Asheville; son, Matthew Osborne, of Asheville; brother, Joey Osborne and his wife Lisa, of Asheville; nieces, Julie Burnette and husband Andrew and Allison Osborne; five grandchildren; and significant other, Kim Kinser.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jud Pierson officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service in the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Greg Osborne to Eblen Charities, 50 Westgate Parkway, Asheville, NC 28806.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting with the arrangements. The online register is available www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 23, 2019
