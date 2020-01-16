|
Gregory "Greg" Brown
Gregory "Greg" Brown, age 42, surrounded by His Family and Friends, passed away at Mission Hospital on January 8, 2020, following a battle with Renal Cell Carcinoma. Brown worked as a Behavioral Health Technician at Mission's Pediatric Copestone, helping troubled and traumatized children. Originally from California, Brown grew up all over the world as a military brat and attended Kennesaw University just outside of Atlanta. He relocated to Asheville, NC, in 2000, where he quickly became a prominent fixture in the local arts scene. Known for his witty, self-parodying performance poetry, Brown self-published several collections, including Ex-Girlfriend Haiku (2002) and Moons of Saturn (2019). Brown is survived by his partner in crime, Sandra JW Brown and their daughters, Rosemary and Adeline, his parents Katie and Gregory Brown, siblings Diane, David, Erica and Michael of Atlanta and sister by heart, Jasmine, of Los Angeles as well as numerous nephews, nieces and Family that reside around the globe.
Greg Brown was a rising sound. Greg Brown was a freight train in a china shop when you needed that kind of thing. Greg Brown was the mind killer. Greg Brown was the baby whisperer and carried a puppy in His papoose. Greg Brown was Hydra. Greg Brown's trash was kept very, very dry. Greg Brown has seen things you people wouldn't believe. Greg Brown kept burgers in the fridge and Pabst in the crisper. Greg Brown sent tacos across the ocean if you lived on a tiny island with no tacos. Greg Brown was the grindy noise that meant you were Home. Greg Brown was better than Rush. Greg Brown was ethnically ambiguous. Greg Brown didn't have time to bleed. Greg Brown was black-strong-drink. Greg Brown was the only crime against humanity that you'll ever love. Greg Brown, per the etymology of his name, was Handsome, Attractive, Intelligent, Witty and Charismatic.
What's the score, here? What's next, Greg Brown?
There is a public Celebration of Life & Love, GregBrown Style to honor Him on February 2, 2020 from 4-6 pm in the upstairs auditorium of the YMI Cultural Center in downtown Asheville. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a charitable contribution to your favourite local organization in his Honor.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020