1961 - 2020
Asheville - Gregory Shaun Keller, 58, passed away at home, from natural causes, on April 13, 2020. Gregory was the much loved son of Nancy Hudgins Keller and the late Dr. Charles Augustus Keller. Gregory was born December 13, 1961, in his mother's hometown, Wharton, Texas. He spent his early years in his father's hometown, New Orleans, then moved with his family to Asheville in 1967. Gregory remained in the Asheville community throughout his life. Gregory will be remembered for his love of conversation, his unique wit and keen intelligence, and, most of all, for his 'sweetness,' his empathy for all human beings. Like his father, Gregory was a people person. In his early years, Gregory enjoyed working at Grovewood Cafe and Mission Hospital. Later, Gregory would experience many health challenges. The family would like to thank all the doctors, physician assistants and nurses at Mission Hospital and throughout the community, who cared for Gregory with such kindness and love. Gregory will be greatly missed by his siblings and their families: brother Scott Keller and sister-in-law Amanda Keller, their three daughters, Hannah, Sarah & Olivia; sister Leslie Keller and brother-in-law Graham Ramsey; sister Michelle Keller Gould and brother-in-law Joel Gould, their two daughters, Josie and Gabi. Finally, a very big thanks to Gregory's neighbor Harvey Brewton, who went miles beyond the call of duty—a true friend. A celebration of life will be planned in the future. Morris Funeral & Cremation care is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent through the website, www.MorrisFamilyCare.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 19, 2020
