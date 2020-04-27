Services
Gregory "Tooter" Taylor


1960 - 2020
Gregory "Tooter" Taylor Obituary
Gregory "Tooter" Taylor

Candler - Gregory "Tooter" Ellis Taylor and sometimes "Conway", 59, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Windwood Assisted Living Center.

Greg was a native of Haywood County and a son of Fred Ellis and Joyce Griffin Taylor.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother, Luke Taylor of Candler; caregiver, Tammy Barker; and Donna Wilson.

Considering the current public health situation, a private family graveside service will be held.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to Barbara and Lisa at Windwood, Four Seasons Hospice and Tammy Barker for her loving care.

The care of Mr. Taylor has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
