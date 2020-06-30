Grover Cleveland Trull Jr.



Born Aug 21, 1943 passed peacefully June 29, 2020. Residing in Candler NC. A simple man that loved his simple life.



Great husband and father who loved being with his Family, fishing, and just being outdoors. Preceded in death, parents Grover Cleveland Trull Sr. and Ms. Ollie May King Trull, siblings Kevin Trull, Marlin Trull, Harley Trull, Francis Embler, Hilda Crenshaw.



Leaving behind wife and best friend of 56 years Wanda Trull.



Children Thomas Trull, Ronda Watts, Tony Trull, and Timothy Trull. Grandchildren Kristen Trull, Kayla Trull, Aaron Trull, Miranda Jones, Kendra Watts, Brook McIntosh and Tiffany Beasley. Great grandchildren Cayden Trull, Spencer Trull, Oliver Trull, and Hank James.



We love you Pops!



This isn't a good-bye but a see you later!



Memorial service date and time to be announced.



Please contact family with any questions.









