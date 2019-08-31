|
|
Grover Tweed
Marshall - Grover Tweed, 88, of Windswept Ridge Road, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He is the son of the late Arthur and Mary Holt Tweed. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his daughter, Carol Stines; grandson, Aaron Hall; son in law, Clyde Cutshall, five sisters and one brother. Mr. Tweed is a US Army Veteran, carpenter, avid farmer and gardener.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years in October, Betty Maxwell Tweed; daughter, Linda Gail Cutshall; son, Michael Lee Tweed; sister, Jeanette Fore; grandchildren, Felisha Ayer (Chad), Shawn Tweed (Rebecca), Ashley Tweed (Thomas), Eric Cutshall(Tammy) and Stephanie Hall (Travis); brother in law, Bruce Riddle; great grandchildren, Brittany, Dakota, Brayden, and Ben; several nieces and nephews and dear friend, Jerome Moriarty.
A funeral service will be held 3:00PM Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Oak Grove Missionary Church with Reverends Phillip Parker and Homer Tweed officiating. Burial will follow in the Tweed Cemetery. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 31, 2019