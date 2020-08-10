Gunnar Erik Gummesson
Arden - Gunnar Erik Gummesson passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at the NC State Veterans' Home in Black Mountain, NC. He was born in Mineola, New York on 9-10-1935 to the late Berndt Erik Gummesson of Karlshamm, Sweden and the late Ellen Elizabeth Surakka Stenrose of Jupiter, Florida.
He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after he graduated from Sewahannka High School in January, 1953. After he was discharged from the service, he attended Gardner-Webb College in Boiling Springs, NC, and then began his career in Sales.
Erik was an Air Force veteran stationed at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida. It was here that he met the love of his life, Rebecca Ann Harris of Morganton, NC. They were married 64 years and raised 3 children.
He was a Sales Representative for several companies and retired from Kellogg's before he started his second career in law enforcement where he served as a Buncombe County Sherriff's Deputy, a State Correctional Officer at Craggy Prison and a Security Officer at AB-Tech when he retired the second time. After retirement, he spent numerous hours Volunteering at the VA Hospital in Asheville NC.
Surviving are his wife, Rebecca (Becky) Harris Gummesson; daughter Catherine Todd-Carpenter (Dennis), son William Erik Gummesson (Mary), and daughter Elizabeth Ingrid Sanders; four grandchildren, Erika Todd Barringer (Jermell), Dr. Daniel Todd (Jessica), Cody Sanders, Brandon Sanders; step-granddaughter April Brock; four great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Costner (Les); brother, David Stenrose; several nephews, nieces, and great nephews, and nieces.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church where he has been a faithful member for fifty years. Pastor Nancy Walton will officiate.
A private family Burial will be at a later date in Morganton, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be directed to: Trinity United Methodist Church, 587 Haywood Road, Asheville, NC 28806.
