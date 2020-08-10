1/1
Gunnar Erik Gummesson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gunnar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gunnar Erik Gummesson

Arden - Gunnar Erik Gummesson passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at the NC State Veterans' Home in Black Mountain, NC. He was born in Mineola, New York on 9-10-1935 to the late Berndt Erik Gummesson of Karlshamm, Sweden and the late Ellen Elizabeth Surakka Stenrose of Jupiter, Florida.

He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after he graduated from Sewahannka High School in January, 1953. After he was discharged from the service, he attended Gardner-Webb College in Boiling Springs, NC, and then began his career in Sales.

Erik was an Air Force veteran stationed at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida. It was here that he met the love of his life, Rebecca Ann Harris of Morganton, NC. They were married 64 years and raised 3 children.

He was a Sales Representative for several companies and retired from Kellogg's before he started his second career in law enforcement where he served as a Buncombe County Sherriff's Deputy, a State Correctional Officer at Craggy Prison and a Security Officer at AB-Tech when he retired the second time. After retirement, he spent numerous hours Volunteering at the VA Hospital in Asheville NC.

Surviving are his wife, Rebecca (Becky) Harris Gummesson; daughter Catherine Todd-Carpenter (Dennis), son William Erik Gummesson (Mary), and daughter Elizabeth Ingrid Sanders; four grandchildren, Erika Todd Barringer (Jermell), Dr. Daniel Todd (Jessica), Cody Sanders, Brandon Sanders; step-granddaughter April Brock; four great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Costner (Les); brother, David Stenrose; several nephews, nieces, and great nephews, and nieces.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church where he has been a faithful member for fifty years. Pastor Nancy Walton will officiate.

A private family Burial will be at a later date in Morganton, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be directed to: Trinity United Methodist Church, 587 Haywood Road, Asheville, NC 28806.

Online guest registration is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved