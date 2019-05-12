Resources
Our Mother has passed away. It has been nineteen years ago today. How we miss her Loving face. But she has gone to that Golden place. As the days go Bye and Bye, We cannot  question Why? As We Keep her Love Alive While God is with us We continue To Thrive. Love Always, James Sheley, Charles Sheley, Anna Sheley, Mary Warren, Gary Sheley, Pat Carson, also your daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grands and Viola Long who is in God's presence
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 12, 2019
