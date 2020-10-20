1/1
Guy F. Justice Jr.
Guy F. Justice, Jr.

Asheville - Guy F. Justice, Jr., age 88, of Asheville, died Sunday, October 18, 2020.

Guy was the first baby born on January 1, 1932 in Buncombe County where he had lived all of his life. He was a son of the late Guy F. Justice, Sr. and Edith Wagner Justice. Guy served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He retired as Captain with the Asheville Fire Department. Guy loved fishing, woodworking, water sports and country music. He was an accomplished woodworker and could fix anything. His special time was when he was with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was an active member of Celebration Church and the Joy Sunday School Class.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, William Justice, and a nephew, Bryan Justice.

Surviving are his loving wife of 65 years, Louise Whitt Justice; daughter, Sheila Banks and husband Mike of Asheville; son, Jack Justice and wife Pam of Asheville and Boiling Springs, SC; brother, Sam Justice and wife Catherine of Fairview; two grandchildren, Jessica Harding and husband Nathan, and Matthew Justice and wife Meghan; three great grandchildren, Ariana Harding, Addison Justice, and Arabella Harding; nieces, Michelle Harrell and Lynn Justice.

His funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Jim Moore will officiate. Burial will follow in the Veterans Section of West Memorial Park, Weaverville.

The family will receive friends 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Justice's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.










Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
